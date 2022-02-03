Risk of ice jams sees slight increase on Platte River near Fremont

A National Weather Service ice jam risk indicator for the Platte River near Fremont increased from low to elevated on Wednesday.

NWS Senior Service Hydrologist Dave Pearson said the biggest factor in the change is the thickness of the ice present in the river.

“And then we’re watching for this warm-up coming by the end of the week into the week after where it’s possible to start getting some ice movement,” he said. “So we just wanted to get the word out that there is an increased risk in that.”

While confidence in the ice thickness factor is lower due to limited observations, forecast confidence in the warming trend is high.

“The season’s changing, and it’s going to get warmer,” Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith said. “And with that, we could have ice jams form.”

Smith said he met with Pearson, as well as Platte County Emergency Management, to develop the indicator, updated each Wednesday or more often if conditions warrant.

“He came up with this indicator to help us inform the public on the potential threat for the week,” Smith said. “So this goes from Columbus all the way down to the Missouri River on the Platte River.”

Both Smith and Pearson said the conditions, although concerning, are not at the level of years past, in which ice jams occurred near Fremont.

“The risk is there, but we’re not trying to be overly alarming either,” Pearson said. “We’re trying to find that balance of saying something without saying this is a really bad year, because it’s not.”

While some years have had ice so thick a car could be driven over it, Pearson said this year’s ice hasn’t even been safe enough to have thickness measurements.

“So that says something as well,” he said. “But just with the warm-up and by getting into February, it’s that time of year where we could start seeing some things happen.”

To stay updated on the indicator, visit weather.gov/oax/icejamrisk. Smith also said members of the public can sign up for Dodge County’s notification system to receive alerts and messages.

Pearson said residents should remove items located in low-lying areas as a precaution.

“There’s no reason to have them be impacted if there were to be an ice jam to form,” he said. “So now’s the time to probably do some of that kind of action.”

Smith encouraged people to watch the river diligently and be mindful that conditions can change quickly, as he said ice jams are near impossible to predict.

“It’s kind of like traffic: Traffic accidents happen and pile-ups happen and those types of things, but it’s hard to predict where they do happen,” he said. “So just the folks along the river, stay aware.”

