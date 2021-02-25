Risk of spring flooding higher than normal near Fremont in latest outlook update

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County is currently in a flood watch through Monday morning as temperatures averaging in the 40s and 50s are expected to continue melting snow, which will go into the river system.

The extra water, along with thinning river ice, could cause ice break up and eventual jams.

The Dodge County Emergency Management office issued a message on Thursday afternoon regarding an ice break-up near Columbus that could lead to potential flooding for residents living adjacent to the Platte River.

Other flood risk factors such as snowpack in the Nebraska and Iowa area, soil moisture, streamflow, frost depth and precipitation outlook all remained at either a normal or below normal flood risk.

Outside of concerns surrounding the current ice jams along the Platte River, Pearson said there isn't much pointing toward an additional flood risk heading into March.

"The lack of rainfall and precipitation has helped," he said. "If we can get rid of most of the ice before the week, that would be good."

Pearson said he is slightly more optimistic about the outlook of flooding in the spring compared to earlier in the month.

"There is still ice in the river melting slowly and without much cause for concern," he said. "It's not a threat that is gone until the ice is gone."

