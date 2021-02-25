 Skip to main content
Risk of spring flooding higher than normal near Fremont in latest outlook update
Risk of spring flooding higher than normal near Fremont in latest outlook update

outlook 1.jpg

An aerial view of the Platte River by North Bend.

 Courtesy photo

Spring flooding will largely be dependent on the location and intensity of additional precipitation and thunderstorms, according to an updated outlook published by the National Weather Service in Valley on Thursday. 

The update, written by NWS Service Hydrologist David Pearson, said that there is "generally a normal risk for spring flooding this year" on rivers prone to ice jams. 

The outlook emphasized that there is a higher-than-normal risk for ice jam flooding along the Loup and Platte rivers, specifically near the convergence of the two rivers and a portion of the Platte River around the Fremont and Big Island area.

Several contributing factors to ice jams, such as ice thickness, snowpack and long-term temperature outlook are currently at an above-normal risk, according to the update. 

Pearson said the jam near Fremont isn't necessarily the "worst" the area has ever seen, but added that significant jams don't take much to happen. 

"It's a fickle thing," he said. "It doesn't take a lot of ice for this to happen." 

Ice on the Platte River near Fremont is currently around 10 inches thick, according to Pearson. He said that number is slightly above average for this time of the year. 

"That's not nothing, but it isn't extreme," he said.

Dodge County is currently in a flood watch through Monday morning as temperatures averaging in the 40s and 50s are expected to continue melting snow, which will go into the river system. 

The extra water, along with thinning river ice, could cause ice break up and eventual jams. 

The Dodge County Emergency Management office issued a message on Thursday afternoon regarding an ice break-up near Columbus that could lead to potential flooding for residents living adjacent to the Platte River. 

Other flood risk factors such as snowpack in the Nebraska and Iowa area, soil moisture, streamflow, frost depth and precipitation outlook all remained at either a normal or below normal flood risk.

Outside of concerns surrounding the current ice jams along the Platte River, Pearson said there isn't much pointing toward an additional flood risk heading into March. 

"The lack of rainfall and precipitation has helped," he said. "If we can get rid of most of the ice before the week, that would be good." 

Pearson said he is slightly more optimistic about the outlook of flooding in the spring compared to earlier in the month. 

"There is still ice in the river melting slowly and without much cause for concern," he said. "It's not a threat that is gone until the ice is gone." 

