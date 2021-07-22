Road closures to take effect as work on 505 Building begins

He said the basement ceiling is showing rebar from the street. He chalked up the deterioration to salt and moisture that has come down through the concrete, ultimately damaging it.

“We didn’t feel it was very safe and so the first thing that the contractors will have to do is figure out how to shore up or do something with that portion of concrete that’s underneath the street,” Newton said.

The street closure will also allow for space for the contractor to drop off material and bring in heavy machinery, such as cranes and scaffolding equipment.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg spoke in support of the work that is set to begin on the 505 Building during a Fremont City Council meeting held on July 13.

“I’m looking forward to the 505 building finally getting under construction,” he said. “It’s been years, maybe decades, and to have this day and to get to this point is pretty exciting for downtown Fremont. It’s a great, great project and I’m glad it’s starting. It’ll be great to see what it is when it’s finished.”

The project has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the obstacles, the building is expected to open the doors to its 28 apartment units for leasing in Spring 2022, according to the project’s Facebook page.