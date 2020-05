× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn Concrete started construction Wednesday on the Third Street and Birchwood Drive intersection.

Construction on the intersection was originally scheduled to begin the week of April 6. Due to rain and other unexpected delays, construction began Wednesday.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a couple of weeks.

