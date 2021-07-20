 Skip to main content
Road construction project beginning this week in Fremont
Road construction project beginning this week in Fremont

The City of Fremont and CR MENN will start construction this week at the Fourth and Howard streets intersection.

During this pavement rehab project, traffic flow will be affected and access may at times be impaired.

For more information, call 402-727-2638.

