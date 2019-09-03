Several road projects by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will wrap up this fall.
In Fremont, the improvement project to U.S. Highway 77 (South Broad Street) is ongoing. The Inglewood-Fremont project consisted of milling, resurface and repair of 1.46 miles starting at mile marker 112.48 north to mile marker 113.92, just south of the intersection of US-77 and 5th Street.
The U.S. 77/Cloverly Rd project is located within the limits of the Inglewood-Fremont project, it begins from 0.09 miles south of the intersection of U.S. 77 and Cloverly Road at mile marker 112.80 and extending north to mile marker 113. Work along Cloverly Road would extend approximately 100 feet to the west and 535 feet to the east from U.S. 77.
The projects include bridge joint repair, construction of new left-turn lanes at the intersection of U.S. 77 and Cloverly Road, permanent resurfacing of the widened pavement, modifications to the existing storm sewer and curb inlets, and improvement to sidewalks, street lighting, and traffic signals.
Beginning today there will be two-lane traffic. There is a width limit of 12-feet through the construction area. Lane shifts northbound from the outside lane to the center lane just south of Cloverly.
According to information released by NDOT, the purpose of the proposed project is to preserve the transportation assets, improve the reliability of the transportation system and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public. The need for the proposed projects is based on the current condition of the roadway and bridge. The project in the Spring and will be completed sometime this fall.
The estimated total cost of the Inglewood-Fremont, and U.S. 77/Cloverly Road projects is approximately $3.45 million and would derive from federal, state, and local funding sources.
More information about the project can be found at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects by clicking on the “Inglewood – Fremont & US-77/Cloverly Rd, Inglewood ” link.
At North Bend, between County Road S and County Road R northbound and southbound on State Highway 79 now has steep grades due to new drainage construction at Mile Marker 44.7. Travelers are encouraged to use extreme caution through the area.
Between 1st Street and County Road H near Uehling traffic restrictions are in force due to bridge repair. The roadway is reduced to one lane with a width limit of 12-feet. The project is on track to be completed sometime this fall.
Between NE 15 and NE 27A Spur; County Road 2 by Howells traffic restrictions are in force due to asphalt and shoulder work. The roadway is reduced to one lane with a width limit of 12-feet. Flaggers and a pilot car are in use. The project is on track to be completed sometime in September.
A few projects are currently under construction but will not be completed by this fall.
Between US Hwy 275 and State Highway 133 on Hwy 36 there is a 12-feet width limit in effect due to roundabout construction at the junction of state highways 31 and 36.
Also at North Bend, construction is progressing the US-30 expressway expansion between Rogers. There will be intermittent county road closures and temporary roadways. A lane will be closed intermittently until Nov. 16, 2020. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones, along detours and selected alternate routes.