Road construction to begin near Snyder

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, April 18, there will be various lane closures along N-91 between Snyder and US-275.

The bridge at reference post 190.72 will be reduced to one lane and maintained with temporary traffic signals, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Constructors Inc., of Lincoln is the contractor for this project. These lane closures are necessary for pavement repair, asphalt overlay and bridge repairs. Anticipated project completion is fall 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

