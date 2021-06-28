 Skip to main content
Road constructions set to begin north of Scribner
Road construction

Weather permitting, beginning July 6, there will be various lane closures with flaggers along U.S. Highway 275, north of Scribner, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Koss Construction Company, of Topeka, Kansas, has the $37,772,493 contract. These closures are necessary for grading, concrete pavement, and bridge construction. Anticipated project completion is summer 2024.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

