Road constructions set to begin north of Scribner

Weather permitting, beginning July 6, there will be various lane closures with flaggers along U.S. Highway 275, north of Scribner, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Support Local Journalism
Koss Construction Company, of Topeka, Kansas, has the $37,772,493 contract. These closures are necessary for grading, concrete pavement, and bridge construction. Anticipated project completion is summer 2024.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.