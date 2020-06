× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn Concrete will start construction on 5th Street between Lincoln Ave and Thomas Street on Tuesday, June 9th.

Traffic flow will be affected and access may at times be impaired during construction.

Please inform the Public Works Department if you have any needs that are required.

