The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced today that N-15, south of Schuyler, is scheduled for completion June 24.
The project will be complete and open to all north and south traffic. The section of N-15 south of Schuyler, approximately 1 mile north and south of the Platte River, was closed to throught traffic due to the damages sustained during the March 2019 flooding. The roadway has been opened to one-lane traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals since June 1.
Floodwaters washed out portions of the roadway and caused significant damage to the pavement, also causing significant damage to the overflow bridge south of the Platte River. M.E. Collins Contracting of Wahoo worked diligently to replace the washed out roadway embankment, repair and replace pavement and reconstructed shoulders throughout the 2-mile section.
JMN Construction LLC, of Valley, in partnership with NDOT and eConstruct USA, LLC, were able to design and perform repairs to the bridge saving the bridge from total reconstruction.
The 2-mile section of N-15 was closed to traffic for just under 80 days and reopened to traffic with one lane remaining closed for the bridge repairs on May 31. The work will be completed in just over 90 days for a total estimated cost of $2 million.