Road work set to begin Monday on portions of Luther Road

Work will begin Monday, Oct. 7, weather permitting, on removing and replacing street panels on portions of Luther Road South and panels on the Deerfield Avenue and Luther Road South intersection in Fremont.

The start date and completion time are estimates only and may vary depending on the weather and other conditions.

“We respectfully request your cooperation while we are performing work and strongly encourage you to play close attention to upcoming street closures so that work can be performed expeditiously,” Fremont city officials said in a press release.

For more information or to share any concerns, contact the Fremont Public Works Department at 402-727-2638.