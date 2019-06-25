Weather permitting, work will begin the week of July 1 on N-91, approximately one-quarter mile west of the N-91/N-15 junction to the Colfax/Dodge County line, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Work will include bridge repairs and asphalt overlay. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in some locations and will be controlled by flaggers or temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is fall 2019.
Motorists are urged to use caution through construction zones and to expect delays.