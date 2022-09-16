 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road work to start on 23rd Avenue North

The City of Fremont and J & R Construction & Concrete, LLC, will be working on pavement rehabilitation beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

Work will be situated on 23rd Avenue North – Milton Road to Diers Parkway. Traffic flow will be affected and access may be impaired during construction. Crews will do their best to keep inconveniences to a minimum.

