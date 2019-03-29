During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, County Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert presented pictures of a bridge located just south of the intersection of county roads 20 and L. The road approaching the bridge had given out during the recent flooding.
“That’s just one of 16 that look like that,” Huppert said. “So it’s going to take time.”
Among the biggest hits that the county took following the recent flooding in eastern Nebraska was along its roads, a majority of which were closed down. Since the flooding, which began on March 13, officials have been working on reopening and assessing damage, and warning residents to heed the warnings of barricades.
He presented another set of pictures of the board, showing extensive damage along Dead Timber Road, which Huppert described as “completely gone.”
There’s a big task awaiting the roads department in Winslow, where the paved County Road J going east from Winslow to the Elkhorn River has remained closed, and Huppert noted that it didn’t look too different from Dead Timber Road.
Huppert told the Board on Wednesday that opening Road J is a top priority. He had a contractor had come out to look at the road.
“He just shook his head and said ‘wow,’” Huppert said.
Fixing paved roads will get expensive — one mile of paved road costs roughly $1.5 million, said Dodge County Board Chairman Bob Missel.
Since the flooding began, a lot of attention has been given to County Road 19, down by the Rod and Gun Club west of Fremont along the Platte River. River water had washed away a portion of the road, right by Bryson Airboat Tours, creating issues. First, water starting flowing through the torn part of the road and into the state lake area, ultimately reaching Inglewood and the southern part of Fremont. But the loss of the road also prevented crews from getting out to repair another dike that had breached in the state lakes area.
A team of contractors headed by Sawyer Construction worked to fill the breach, dropping rip rap and trying to build up the road so it would be passable. On Wednesday, Huppert echoed the results of a levee assessment that had been done by the Omaha Post State Emergency Response Team: the repair of the road had stopped most of the water from passing through, but not all.
“Our one problem with road 19 is there’s still water flowing underneath; we could not get it stopped. Under all that Rip Rap, there is a channel and we can’t get it stopped,” Huppert said. “If the water goes down, eventually, maybe we can figure out how to plug it off sometime later down the road. But it ain’t going to bother nothing for the road. The road’s stable.”
Elsewhere in the county, Huppert reported that as of Wednesday that there had been some frustrations about accessibility in the area just west of Fremont, along Ridge Road to get to Big Island Road. He told the board he put more signage to warn people that attempts to traverse the roads would be done at their own risk.
“It’s gotta be safe before people travel it,” he said.
One of the biggest challenges for Huppert and the roads department moving forward will be getting a hold of rip rap, or loose stone that fortifies levees or other structure. It’s becoming harder to find, Huppert said, and it’s also expensive.
Additionally, the county continues to struggle with motorists removing or damaging barricades along closed county roads. In many cases, people move the barricades and do not put them back, which may lead other drivers to believe that roads are safe to traverse.
“I can’t stress enough: if there’s barricades even set aside there or pulled apart or fell over, we usually pick them up when we’re done with that project,” Huppert said. “If they’re there, I can’t stress enough, there might still be something wrong with that road, even if they’re fell over, because people are just throwing them off to the side.”
In other roads developments from Wednesday’s meeting, Board Supervisor Lon Strand, said that in the midst of the road damage from flooding, townships across the county have had increased responsibilities.
Normally, Strand said, townships focus on maintaining the roads in their jurisdiction.
“Now they are a construction group,” Strand said. “They’ve all figured it out. They’ve figured out that if it’s going to get fixed they’re going to have to do it, and it’s become real to them, and they’re embracing it.”
Strand said that the townships did raise some concern about money — “we’ve got some I’ve been told, they will run out next week,” he said.
The board established a flood relief fund with $4 million to help get the flood recovery process started before federal and state aid dollars begin to reimburse flood damages. In establishing the fund, the board also voted to authorize the county finance committee to solicit loans or bonds from area banks “once estimates are received which funds will be reimbursed once state and federal funds will be paid.