'Rock the Block' fundraiser for St. Patrick's Church, Bergan to feature live music and food

A night of music, food and fun can be expected at a fundraiser for St. Patrick’s Church and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools this weekend.

A “Rock the Block” fundraiser event will take place this Saturday at the church auditorium at 435 N. Union St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., while a social from 10-11 p.m. is planned.

“I think all of us long to be together, and who doesn’t love great music?” organizer Mary Glowacki said. “You pair those two things, longing for community and great music, and voila, you have a great event.”

For live music, the Nebraska All-Star Rock and Roll Band will perform hits from the 1960s and ‘70s from 7:30-10 p.m.

“It’s comprised of many people across Nebraska, many of whom have been inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Glowacki said. “They are all just accomplished musicians, and I did actually hear them practice this summer and they’re truly amazing, true talent.”

The event, which costs $15 per ticket, will also include drinks provided by the Booster Club and food catered by Judy’s Concessions, a food truck based out of Columbus, as well as a raffle.

“There’s nine different raffle baskets that people can throw in a dollar to try and win it,” Glowacki said. “So it’s a fundraiser benefit benefiting both the church and school.”

Organizer Steve Narans, a parishioner on the church’s parish council, is the creator of the Nebraska All-Star Rock and Roll Band.

Narans has a lengthy history in music, having performed in the Shantels and Soul Incorporated in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s in Columbus alongside other garage bands.

“I couldn’t get my original group to play, so I started calling friends of mine who were members of these bands, and we decided to put together a select number of members to call and create an all-star band, composed of guys who were in these bands back in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he said.

Around 10 members of the group, which fluctuates between 15 and 20 musicians, have been inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, including Narans.

“They’re all friends of mine, acquaintances of mine, great musicians, great voices, great guitar players, keyboards, drums, bass guitar,” he said. “They’re all just great, wonderful musicians that I surrounded myself by.”

Having gathered large crowds in Columbus and Duncan, Narans said he approached St. Patrick’s about creating the event, which he thought would be perfect to showcase the band.

“We wanted to create something new and fun and for all ages,” he said. “And so we thought about having a dance where there would be food and prizes and things like that.”

Glowacki said she was instantly on board with the event, which she soon began working on with posters, the raffle and communications.

“I’m super grateful for the thought and the idea,” she said. “I like it when people bring new ideas and new things to our community.”

The event will also be a family one for Narans, as his son will perform in the band and his nephew, Jeff Garbers, owns the catering food truck.

“He and his wife are going to be coming and serving up some great, great food truck meals at the event,” he said. “It’ll be great pulled pork sandwiches, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, the whole works.”

Glowacki said she hopes for the event to be a regular occurrence for St. Patrick’s and Bergan with live music and a fun atmosphere.

“It’s great music, of course the food is great and wonderful as well, but also community,” she said. “Let’s come together whenever we can in Fremont, which sometimes there’s not a lot of choices here because we’re smaller, but here’s a great choice for this weekend.”

Narans encouraged all members of the community to attend the event, not just members of the church or those with children in the Bergan school system, as it’s a salute to all of Fremont.

“With all of the things that have been going on the last two years, this is just going to be a wonderful celebration of life and food and dance and friends and everything,” he said. “It’ll just be a good, good event.”

