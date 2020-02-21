Rod and Gun Club cabin succumbs to floodwater

A cabin owned by the Rod and Gun Club has succumbed to floodwaters after one or more of the concrete support poles holding it above the flood plain gave out overnight.

The support poles likely gave way after the floodwater diverted away from County Road 19 returned to the Platte River and impacted the poles at high speed, causing erosion and ultimately forcing the pole to give way.

Rod and Gun Club President John Miyoshi said he was informed about the cabin earlier this morning by one of the club’s members.

“Anytime you get that flow that hits an obstruction, even if it’s just a beam, there’s some erosion,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Miyoshi said the cabin is seasonally used and privately leased. He was unaware if the cabin owners were informed about the incident. There’s no word on the interior of the cabin because of the moving water.

On Wednesday, Miyoshi said at least five of the seven cabins owned by Rod and Gun Club looked to be unaffected. The cabins were elevated above the flood plain some time ago to coincide with city ordinance.

“After the initial flows, we thought the cabins would be OK,” he said. “Just the long length of the flow was more than they could take.”