Rod and Gun Club looks for permanent solution after consecutive flooding seasons

One week ago, President John Miyoshi was confident that Rod and Gun Club would escape the flooding that plagued the area during the previous year.
Last year’s floods destroyed a levee nestled between a drainage ditch and Lake 8 near the Rod and Gun Club. A small channel of the Platte River diverted water directly into the sand levee, ultimately causing the breach.
“That levee is just a sand levee, not solid clay,” Miyoshi said. “We had that Platte River side channel and the big item was the differential in water elevation between the lake and flood height. The sand levee did not have a chance of being successful.”
A temporary repair was introduced shortly after last year’s flooding to stem potential water flow until a permanent solution to the breach was introduced.
Miyoshi said the club could theoretically receive local assistance to repair the levee, but that wouldn’t cover the cost to repair the dike to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-certified standards.
He said the project would cost somewhere around $2.5 million to repair the dike to Corps’ standards. Normally, 75% of the project can be covered through federal funds, with the remaining 25% coming from the club.
However, Rod and Gun Club finds itself in a difficult situation. Being a private entity, it’s not eligible for federal assistance from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency or Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Miyoshi said the Club would likely not be able to meet that 25% cost share, let alone the remaining 75% of the cost that would have otherwise been covered by federal funds.
“The problem is that we just can’t get the federal funds that NEMA and FEMA provide to cost-share on any repair,” he said.
That temporary repair meant to see the club through until a permanent solution was found was wiped out following last weekend’s ice jam on the Platte River.
“Ten days ago, we thought we were in great shape,” Miyoshi said. “There was a channel, but we thought we made it through the thaw season successfully. Then we got additional ice in the channel which caused some jams.”
Miyoshi has been a club member for the last 12 years, but only began serving as the president three years ago. Dealing with the fallout from flooding has been difficult, he said.
“The flooding caught us extremely by surprise,” Miyoshi said about last weekend’s flooding. “We had a great open channel from Columbus down to Plattsmouth. It’s definitely depressing to have back-to-back years when we’ve had flooding like this.”
Currently, the breach is being temporarily filled with rocks, which will go as high as where the water currently sits. He said water will continue to move through the fill, but it will take a large percentage of the flow down.
“At some point, we’ll need to look for additional methods and funding to finish the project.”
Miyoshi said a possible solution could come from a potential dredging operation on Lake Ventura. He said sand fill could be taken and used to fill in the breached portion of the levee over the current rock fill to prevent further seepage.
If that project moves forward, Miyoshi said work would likely begin in the fall after main water activities taper down at the lake.
“The only critical part of the year is when the ice comes out in the Spring, so we’d love to have permanent repair work done by the end of 2020,” he said.
Before he can look to a long-term solution to the breached dike, Miyoshi said immediate problems on County Road 19 must be addressed.
On Tuesday, City Council unanimously approved up to $100,000 for repairs to a damaged levee to prevent County Road 19 from flooding.
“If we lose County Road 19 and we fill [Lake] 20 and we start filling the lakes, we’re going to repeat last year,” Fremont Mayor Scott Getzchman said during the meeting.
Rod and Gun Club offered to provide $25,000 along with Lower Platte North Natural Resources District. Dodge County will provide the remaining $50,000.
The project will place a temporary jetty at the breached levee, located south of Lake Ventura.
“You can call it another levee, but it’s just enough to divert that water to kick it down and try to kick it to where not all of that water is going into Lake 8 of the Rod and Gun Club and we’re forcing that water down either into the river directly south or we’re going to force it to follow the cutoff ditch and back out,” Getzchman said during the meeting.
Additionally, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area will be closed south of Military Avenue, including Lakes 20, 18, 17, Victory and others. Gates will be up at the east and west entrances, blocking foot and vehicle traffic.
Miyoshi said it was important to make sure County Road 19 was protected so there is a path to access the club’s seven cabins near the Platte.
He said he wasn’t sure how much damage the road and surrounding area will have following the flooding, but he expects some “pretty serious erosion.”
Luckily, Miyoshi said at least five of the seven cabins look to be unaffected. The cabins were elevated above the flood plain due to city ordinance previously, and he said it looks to have made a difference.
“We just need to be able to get people there,” Miyoshi said.