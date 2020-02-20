Rod and Gun Club looks for permanent solution after consecutive flooding seasons

Miyoshi said the Club would likely not be able to meet that 25% cost share, let alone the remaining 75% of the cost that would have otherwise been covered by federal funds.

“The problem is that we just can’t get the federal funds that NEMA and FEMA provide to cost-share on any repair,” he said.

That temporary repair meant to see the club through until a permanent solution was found was wiped out following last weekend’s ice jam on the Platte River.

“Ten days ago, we thought we were in great shape,” Miyoshi said. “There was a channel, but we thought we made it through the thaw season successfully. Then we got additional ice in the channel which caused some jams.”

Miyoshi has been a club member for the last 12 years, but only began serving as the president three years ago. Dealing with the fallout from flooding has been difficult, he said.

“The flooding caught us extremely by surprise,” Miyoshi said about last weekend’s flooding. “We had a great open channel from Columbus down to Plattsmouth. It’s definitely depressing to have back-to-back years when we’ve had flooding like this.”