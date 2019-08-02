Dr. Bob Roesch has earned his Board Certification in the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM).
He is now a diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine. He passed his American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine certification examination and completed the AADSM’s Mastery Program. He has been an AADSM Qualified Dentist since 2017.
Roesch graduated from UNMC College of Dentistry in 1976. He served in the U.S. Air Force before he started his general dentistry practice in Fremont in 1979.
Roesch is a fellow of the American College of Dentistry, International College of Dentistry and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He has earned his Mastership and two Life Long Learning and Service Recognitions from the Academy of General Dentistry. He is a member of the Nebraska Dental Association Hall of Fame. He has received Midland Lutheran College and UNMC College of Dentistry Alumni Achievement Awards.
Roesch has been president of the Omaha District Dental Society, Nebraska Dental Association, Nebraska Academy of General Dentistry, Tri-Valley Dental Society and the UNMC College of Dentistry Alumni Association. He was Speaker of the House of Delegates, Region 10 Trustee and member of the executive committee of the Academy of General Dentistry. He is a member of the American Equilibration Society, Academy of Operative Dentistry, L.D. Pankey Alumni Association and the American Academy of Restorative Dentistry.
Roesch has been chair of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Fremont, Fremont Optimist Club, Midland Lutheran College Alumni, Sinai Lutheran Church Council and Three Rivers Health Department Board.
Roesch and his wife, Susan, have been married for 46 years and have lived in Fremont since 1979.