Rollover accident on Sunday results in no injuries

A collision at the intersection of Military Street and Lincoln Avenue left one vehicle overturned on Sunday afternoon.
Fremont Police responded to the accident at 1:48 p.m. after a 2015 Ford Expedition allegedly entered the intersection during a red light and hit a 2015 Subaru Legacy.
The collision caused the Expedition to flip, leaving it on its top. The SUV had five passengers and the Legacy had two. None of the passengers involved in the accident reported any injuries, Lieutenant Ed Watts said. Neither driver sought medical attention following the accident.
Both cars were considered to be a total loss.
