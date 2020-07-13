You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rollover accident on Sunday results in no injuries
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Rollover accident on Sunday results in no injuries

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

A collision at the intersection of Military Street and Lincoln Avenue left one vehicle overturned on Sunday afternoon. 

Fremont Police responded to the accident at 1:48 p.m. after a 2015 Ford Expedition allegedly entered the intersection during a red light and hit a 2015 Subaru Legacy. 

The collision caused the Expedition to flip, leaving it on its top. The SUV had five passengers and the Legacy had two. None of the passengers involved in the accident reported any injuries, Lieutenant Ed Watts said. Neither driver sought medical attention following the accident. 

Both cars were considered to be a total loss.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News