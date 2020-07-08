Ronin Pool sees strong attendance after opening under new guidelines

Ronin Pool has received a strong surge in attendance since opening under revised guidelines due to COVID-19 last week.
The pool opened on July 2 after the Fremont City Council unanimously approved new guidelines that limited the number of swimmers in the pool and halved the price of admission from $4 to $2.
“It’s gone well,” Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said. “It’s been received pretty well by the public.”
The pool opened with adjusted hours broken into five separate sessions throughout the day. Each session holds a maximum of 50 swimmers. Those sessions are broken up as follows:
- Session 1: 10-11:45 a.m.
- Session 2: 12-1:45 p.m.
- Session 3: 2-3:35 p.m.
- Session 4: 4-5:45 p.m.
- Session 5: 6-7:45 p.m.
Swimmers are able to register for each session online by visiting https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19931319&fbclid=IwAR0VeOCKpmDz5Kc_vjJTweGOzEfwhbZ8sjuFk2l26Fi-TXHNe0lFpw03R0E.
Typically, Schwanke said approximately 20-30 people register for a time slot for any given session during the day. This allows some open slots for swimmers to re-enter the pool if they swam during an earlier session in the day.
“There’s only been a couple times we’ve had to turn people away,” he said.”Everything has been working pretty smooth.”
Before the pandemic, Schwanke said the pool was sanitized in the morning and night daily. Now, the pool is completely sanitized in between each session.
“Every inch of the bathhouse is sanitized,” he said. “We wipe down all contact surface points, diving boards and exit ladders. The front counter is sanitized frequently and we’re also wearing masks in the office where clients are coming through.”
Additionally, the pool enforces social distancing throughout the day. The pool deck has been spread out to only hold 50 spaces, which are separated by 6 feet to enforce social distancing.
Schwanke said the pool is also practicing social distancing leading into the pool and with its lifeguards.
“We’re trying our best to follow all of those (Directed Health Measures),” he said.
Lifeguards are being asked to wear masks and practice social distancing while in common spaces. Schwanke said staff have constantly drilled the importance of social distancing leading up to the pool’s opening.
“They’re sanitizing when they come in every day,” he said. “We’re making sure that, before they touch anything, they need to sanitize their hands.”
While opening the pool in the midst of a pandemic has been a different kind of challenge, Schwanke said the process hasn’t been particularly stressful for him.
“It’s been different, but it’s a process that has been working for us and everyone has been staying healthy up to this point,” he said.
The challenge provided with opening a pool during a pandemic relied heavily on discussions with other municipalities, as well as guidance from Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“We tried to follow guidance from Three Rivers and DHMs to make sure we were safe to open with the public,” Schwanke said.
The opening was made easier thanks to a strong response from returning lifeguards, Schwanke said.
“Having people that have been here in the past who have been through the hiring process was good,” he said.
Schwanke said the pool is open for those who are comfortable with attending while following social distancing guidelines, as well as recent DHMs.
“It’s been awesome for us to be able to open for the public,” he said. “Obviously there are certain people who don’t want to attend and that’s fine.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.