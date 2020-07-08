Ronin Pool sees strong attendance after opening under new guidelines

While opening the pool in the midst of a pandemic has been a different kind of challenge, Schwanke said the process hasn’t been particularly stressful for him.

“It’s been different, but it’s a process that has been working for us and everyone has been staying healthy up to this point,” he said.

The challenge provided with opening a pool during a pandemic relied heavily on discussions with other municipalities, as well as guidance from Three Rivers Public Health Department.

“We tried to follow guidance from Three Rivers and DHMs to make sure we were safe to open with the public,” Schwanke said.

The opening was made easier thanks to a strong response from returning lifeguards, Schwanke said.

“Having people that have been here in the past who have been through the hiring process was good,” he said.

Schwanke said the pool is open for those who are comfortable with attending while following social distancing guidelines, as well as recent DHMs.

“It’s been awesome for us to be able to open for the public,” he said. “Obviously there are certain people who don’t want to attend and that’s fine.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.