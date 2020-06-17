Ronin Pool swimming lessons start after pipe replacement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronin Pool opened up for swimming lessons this summer on Tuesday after delays due to a broken pipe.

“From the time that we were able to identify what the actual issue was to getting it done, it went fairly quickly,” Fremont Parks and Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said. “And we feel a lot better and a lot more confident with what’s going to happen going forward for the rest of the summer.”

The pool was initially scheduled to open up for lessons and adult lap swimming on Monday. While Ronin Pool is planned to potentially open to the public on July 1, Splash Station will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after filling Ronin Pool to get ready for lessons, Schwanke said the team realized that it was losing significant amounts of water.

“After kind of going around and doing some checking, we were able to find where we initially thought the leak was coming from,” he said. “And then after kind of digging into it a little further, we contacted a plumber, who came out and helped us locate it and try to figure out how much damage there actually was.”

The issue came from a PVC pipe that runs around the pool transporting water, Schwanke said.