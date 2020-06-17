Ronin Pool swimming lessons start after pipe replacement

Ronin Pool opened up for swimming lessons this summer on Tuesday after delays due to a broken pipe.
“From the time that we were able to identify what the actual issue was to getting it done, it went fairly quickly,” Fremont Parks and Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said. “And we feel a lot better and a lot more confident with what’s going to happen going forward for the rest of the summer.”
The pool was initially scheduled to open up for lessons and adult lap swimming on Monday. While Ronin Pool is planned to potentially open to the public on July 1, Splash Station will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But after filling Ronin Pool to get ready for lessons, Schwanke said the team realized that it was losing significant amounts of water.
“After kind of going around and doing some checking, we were able to find where we initially thought the leak was coming from,” he said. “And then after kind of digging into it a little further, we contacted a plumber, who came out and helped us locate it and try to figure out how much damage there actually was.”
The issue came from a PVC pipe that runs around the pool transporting water, Schwanke said.
“One of those pipes had burst and had a spiral fracture all the way around starting on the east side going all the way down and around the south end, and then back up the west side a little bit,” he said. “So we had to take concrete out, dig up those PVC pipes and then replace those and reseal and everything like that.”
According to the plumber, the pipe had previously been replaced five to 10 years ago. But Schwanke said with the usage the pool sees, he wasn’t surprised that the maintenance was needed.
“Talking with other colleagues, it is something that needs to be done and maintained,” he said. “Obviously with that type of break, we were losing a substantial amount of water, and then it was also messing with our chemicals trying to balance the pool.”
With Ronin Pool already having an extra day for swim lessons on Friday, Schwanke said the staff decided to push opening day for the pool a day later.
On Monday, lifeguard and mission staff helped out with digging holes in order to get to the broken pipe.
“The major plumbing and everything like that we obviously left to the plumber, but if there was a job where they could help us out, they were right there helping us out,” Schwanke said.
With the pipe fixed, swimming lessons officially began on Tuesday. This week lessons will run through Friday, with following weeks going Monday through Thursday.
The pool currently has several measures in place, including social distancing and sanitization periods in the bathhouses.
“Our guards that we have hired this year, I feel very confident in their abilities to keep the public safe and teach swim lessons and go further to when we open to open swim and be just a great representation of the city of Fremont this year,” Schwanke said.
As for Splash Station, Schwanke said there have been talks on doing remodeling and repairs while it’s closed for the summer.
“We haven’t started anything yet,” he said. “We just wanted to get Ronin up and running and running smoothly before we started to focus on anything like that.”
Overall, Schwanke said the pipe replacement process went smoothly, as did the pool’s swimming lessons.
“I just hope that when the DHMs allow us to open for open swim that we have a lot of people that are wanting to come out,” he said. “I also just hope that everybody stays safe this summer and that everybody has a great time at Ronin Pool.”
