Ronin Pool will open for lessons, adult laps

Ronin Pool will open for swimming lessons and adult lap swimming beginning Monday, June 15.
Three sessions of swimming lessons will be held. Space is limited. Registration will be held online only at www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.
Swimming lessons are $40 per session. Private swimming lessons are $15 for a 30-minute session. Private lessons are scheduled by calling Ronin Pool at 402-727-2817 beginning June 11.
Open swimming is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 1. Additional details regarding open swim will be released closer to that date. Season passes will not be sold.
Swimming lessons will run Monday through Thursday with Friday being a make-up day if needed.
Session 1 is June 15-26. Registration begins Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. Times for Session 1 are 9-9:35 a.m.; 9:40-10:15 a.m.; 10:20–10:55 a.m.; 5:30- 6:05 p.m.; 6:10- 6:45 p.m.; and 6:50- 7:25 p.m.
Session 2 is July 6-17. Registration begins Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. Times for Session 2 are 5:30- 6:05 p.m.; 6:10- 6:45 p.m.; and 6:50- 7:25 p.m.
Session 3 is July 27-Aug. 7. Registration begins Thursday, July 16 at 9 a.m. Times for Session 3 are 5:30- 6:05 p.m.; 6:10- 6:45 p.m.; and 6:50- 7:25 p.m.
Swimmers for the Adult Lap Swim must be 18 years or older and will be limited to five swimmers at a time. The cost is $1 per person. Reserve a lane by calling 402-727-2817 starting June 11.
Lap swim hours from June 15-30 are 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.–1:45 p.m while hours from July 1-31 are 8:30 a.m.–9:30 a.m.
