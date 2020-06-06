Ronin Pool will open for lessons, adult laps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronin Pool will open for swimming lessons and adult lap swimming beginning Monday, June 15.

Three sessions of swimming lessons will be held. Space is limited. Registration will be held online only at www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.

Swimming lessons are $40 per session. Private swimming lessons are $15 for a 30-minute session. Private lessons are scheduled by calling Ronin Pool at 402-727-2817 beginning June 11.

Open swimming is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 1. Additional details regarding open swim will be released closer to that date. Season passes will not be sold.

Swimming lessons will run Monday through Thursday with Friday being a make-up day if needed.

Session 1 is June 15-26. Registration begins Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. Times for Session 1 are 9-9:35 a.m.; 9:40-10:15 a.m.; 10:20–10:55 a.m.; 5:30- 6:05 p.m.; 6:10- 6:45 p.m.; and 6:50- 7:25 p.m.

Session 2 is July 6-17. Registration begins Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. Times for Session 2 are 5:30- 6:05 p.m.; 6:10- 6:45 p.m.; and 6:50- 7:25 p.m.

Session 3 is July 27-Aug. 7. Registration begins Thursday, July 16 at 9 a.m. Times for Session 3 are 5:30- 6:05 p.m.; 6:10- 6:45 p.m.; and 6:50- 7:25 p.m.