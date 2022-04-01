Roots to Wings store open house is Saturday

Sheila Monke is excited as she tells how a project of Roots to Wings is taking off.

Monke is co-founder of the nonprofit organization that works to provide authentic life experiences for individuals living with a disability.

On Saturday, April 2, the public is invited to an open house for the organization’s new retail store at 220 N. Third St., in Arlington. The event is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A separate open house is planned later when the facility’s new kitchen, art and sewing center rooms have been completed.

Guests will be able to walk through those not-yet-finished areas.

But for now, they can visit the new retail store.

“The store is full,” Monke said. “It’s amazing. It looks so good.”

A host of items will be available for purchase.

They include: seasoned tortilla chips; mixes for dips, rubs, cookies, brownies and muffins; seasonings for garlic bread, tacos, fajitas; aronia berry jelly and dried powder along with the whole berries; and a variety of crafts.

Launched in 2015, the nonprofit works with individuals, called farmers, who help plan, plant and harvest produce sold at a farmer’s market.

The retail store sells items from local consigners and products made by individuals that Roots to Wings serves. Individuals help clean the store, stock shelves and run the cash register.

In the beginning, the organization worked out of a store on Eagle Street in Arlington and later purchased a garage across the street from there.

It since has expanded by remodeling and leasing the Third Street building, while keeping the garage, which it previously purchased on Eagle Street.

“With the expansion, we’ve also decided to partner with Integrated Life Choices,” Trisha Kyllo, executive director of Roots to Wings, said in January. “It will provide more opportunities for our farmers and, hopefully, bring in more farmers.”

Monke said five individuals from Integrated Life Choices were at Roots to Wings earlier this week. She said Roots also serves six Arlington-area individuals with interviews for more farmers on the horizon.

“We’re excited to meet them and have additional folks here, because we’re going to have the space to really do more things,” Monke said. “We’re excited for spring.”

Monke hopes the public will come to the store’s open house as those involved in Roots to Wings look to the future.

“It’s really going to be fun to watch everything evolve,” Monke said. “We want people to come and see what we’ve got now and what our future plans hold.”

Roots to Wings is using a grant from Fremont Area Community Foundation to transform the Third Street building.

