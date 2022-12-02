Roots to Wings to host holiday open house at new retail store

Roots to Wings will be having a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at new its retail store location, 200 N. Third St., in Arlington.

Roots to Wings provides authentic life experiences for individuals living with a disability. Roots to Wings is a community-based nonprofit offering employment opportunities fostering an environment which promotes teamwork and camaraderie, and improving the quality of life for the community’s disabled, known as the Roots to Wings Farmers. Roots to Wings offers individuals with special needs opportunities for employment.

Roots to Wings also has a retail store, and everything in the store has the fingerprint of a farmer and the merchandise is created according to the talents and desires of each of their individual farmers. It is also a goal of Roots to Wings to provide educational opportunities in the fields of business, public relations, sales, and customer service.

Products at the retail store include fresh local produce, local homemade fruit pies, aronia berries, fresh homemade tortilla chips, farmhouse decor, handmade soaps, lotions, and candles. For more information, visit rootstowingsmidwest.org.