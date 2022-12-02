 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Roots to Wings to host holiday open house at new retail store

  • 0
Local News

Roots to Wings will be having a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at new its retail store location, 200 N. Third St., in Arlington.

Roots to Wings provides authentic life experiences for individuals living with a disability. Roots to Wings is a community-based nonprofit offering employment opportunities fostering an environment which promotes teamwork and camaraderie, and improving the quality of life for the community’s disabled, known as the Roots to Wings Farmers. Roots to Wings offers individuals with special needs opportunities for employment.

Roots to Wings also has a retail store, and everything in the store has the fingerprint of a farmer and the merchandise is created according to the talents and desires of each of their individual farmers. It is also a goal of Roots to Wings to provide educational opportunities in the fields of business, public relations, sales, and customer service.

People are also reading…

Products at the retail store include fresh local produce, local homemade fruit pies, aronia berries, fresh homemade tortilla chips, farmhouse decor, handmade soaps, lotions, and candles. For more information, visit rootstowingsmidwest.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

AIDS in Kenya: Homabay County, where fish are traded for sex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News