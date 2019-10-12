Kate Casale is spreading the word about the Rosary Rally set for today.
The hourlong event, which is open to the public, starts at noon Oct. 12 in the Fremont Mall parking lot.
Casale is director of adult faith formation at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.
She said the America Needs Fatima organization has sponsored Rosary rallies across the United States since Oct. 13, 2007 in honor of the apparitions of the Blessed Mother at Fatima, Portugal in 1917.
In 2007, there were 2,100 Rosary rallies that took place in the U.S.
By 2013 that number grew to 11,247.
“This year, we expect 21,145 Rosary rallies held on Oct. 12 in the U.S.,” she said.
Casale said Fatima apparitions occurred from May 13 to Oct. 13 in 1917.
“Our Lady appeared to three shepherd children with a plea for the world to return to God,” she said in a prepared statement. “If the plea was not accepted, then the war (World War I) would end, but a greater war would occur (World War II) and Russia would spread (Communism).”
Casale said the final apparition on Oct. 13, 1917, included a miracle of the sun in which 70,000 people, including atheists and Communists, were reported to have witnessed the sun spinning in the sky and then appearing to fall to the ground.
She said at the end of World War II, when Communist Soviet troops occupied Vienna, Austria—and refused to leave—a public Rosary procession was held. The Communists left Austria.
Casale said large public Rosary rallies were credited with stopping a Communist takeover in Brazil in 1964.
“The Fatima message of prayer and penance for reparation for offenses committed against God is more relevant today than in 1917,” she said via email. “The Rosary rally is an opportunity to prayer for our country and the world.”
Casale told the Tribune that: The message of Fatima was one of warning, but also hope for our world.
“It was a plea from the Blessed Mother to turn back to God to avoid suffering through wars and famine,” she said. “Unfortunately, many haven’t listened, but she promised that her Immaculate Heart will triumph.”
Casale noted something else.
“I don’t see this as a Catholic message, but one that impacts all of us,” Casale said. “I would hope people could see the need to unite and to pray together for hearts to change.”