The Fremont Rotary Club donated 150 pairs of shoes to students at four different schools Monday afternoon.
The shoes, which were provided by Shoe Sensation, were meant to be given to children affected by the flooding last March, said Janell Tessari, Fremont Rotary Grant Committee member.
“Just because the flood is over and most people are settled, there’s still a lot of kids going without a lot of needs,” she said. We just want to make them feel better by having a nice pair of shoes for the school year.”
On Monday afternoon, 12 volunteers from the Rotary Club met with a Shoe Sensation representative at Washington Elementary School, which Tessari said was most in need of the shoes.
“We didn’t distribute the shoes to the children, simply because they don’t really want to identify the kids that might be more in need,” she said. “And so, what we worked out with the school administrators is they will each have anywhere from 30 to 60 pairs of shoes to give to the kids as they see fit.”
The group then split up to deliver shoes to Linden Elementary School, Johnson Crossing Academic Center and Fremont Middle School. Tessari said the Rotary Club worked with the schools’ administrations to determined how many children are in need and divided the shoes between boys and girls.
Tessari said Shoe Sensation placed a note in each shoebox that said if their pair don’t fit, the student could exchange it at the Fremont location for their size.
This donation event fits the Rotary Club’s mission to utilize its funds for the youth in the community, Tessari said. Previous donations included bicycles and Chromebooks to students at FMS.
The Fremont Rotary Club was provided $1,500 from the Rotary District Foundation after submitting a proposal last May. With the flooding happening in March, Tessari said that they didn’t want flood victims to feel like they were being overlooked as time went on.
“I think the entire board was pretty committed to having this be our focus. It was horrible, and the devastation was horrible,” she said. “Although many different people volunteered in different ways, I think this is a nice way to address that the club really focused on those kids and those families.”