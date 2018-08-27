Overcast skies and rainy weather may have chased some pilots away from the Fremont Municipal Airport on Sunday, where the Fremont Rotary Club was hosting its annual Fly-In Breakfast fundraiser. But it didn’t stop the club from raising thousands of dollars and bringing out hundreds of guests.
The annual fly-in breakfast is one of the Fremont Rotary Club’s biggest fundraisers of the year. The Boy Scouts of Troop 104 cook upwards of 1,000 pancakes for hundreds of visitors, raising money for both the troop and the Rotary Club’s philanthropic efforts—including supporting teams at the YMCA, scholarships, a teacher of the year award, and more.
The event, held at the Fremont Municipal Airport, often brings in pilots from across the region, looking to fly in for a quick bite to eat.
With the weather, however, this year’s event brought out only five pilots along with 550 guests, which amounted to about a 100 fewer than last year, said City Administrator Brian Newton. Newton is the chair of the event, and a pilot who had his plane proudly on display Sunday.
“You never know about the weather, so I’m pleased with the results despite the rain,” Newton said in a text message on Monday.
While the checks and bills haven’t been added up yet, Newton estimates that the fundraiser will raise somewhere around $7,000, as it usually does. The money was raised through both the purchase of breakfast tickets, which cost $5, and raffles for Nebraska football game tickets.
This year’s event gave the pilots an opportunity to display their planes, and, along with the breakfast, featured a handful of antique cars.
Fremont’s Civil Air Patrol (CAP) had a plane on display, as well as its “mobile operations center,” a converted ambulance where the CAP orchestrates its search and rescue missions.
The group, an auxiliary of the Air Force that does regional work, such as search and rescue missions, also unveiled its new virtual flight simulator, where guests could take test flights from underneath a tent—safely on the ground.
“We got it Thursday, and we just got it up and running,” said the Civil Air Patrol’s Jim Kuddes on Sunday, standing just outside the tent. “There’s people in there flying right now.”
The Civil Air Patrol’s main responsibility during the breakfast was to help marshall the planes that flew in throughout the day. But it also is always looking for pilots, and has a cadet program for kids as young as 12, and Sunday’s breakfast provided a prime recruiting opportunity.
“We’ve had a lot of people that have been very excited, particularly the really young kids,” Kuddes said.
One cadet, 13-year-old Grant Rump, offered tours of the cockpit of the CAP’s aircraft, which is used in actual search and rescue missions. He told the Tribune that being in the cadets, with its military-like regiment, has helped him mature.
“I can tell I’ve matured from it a lot,” he said. “My parents will tell you that I’m more responsible, they can trust me more.”
Also benefiting from the event was the Boy Scouts of Troop 104, who split the proceeds from the breakfast tickets with the Rotary Club to help fund their own needs—from camps to uniforms, says Scoutmaster Rod Wiese.
“It’s to help their scouting adventure,” Wiese said. “This is probably one of our best [fundraisers].”
For the scouts helping out, the event amounts to two long days of work. They arrive early the day before to set up tables and bring in equipment. Then they arrive early the day of to start making between 1000 and 1500 pancakes over the course of the five-hour event.
“The boys are working hard, but they’re also having a good time,” said Manny Lackey, the troop’s senior patrol leader. “This is one of our more fun events because it gives our troop an opportunity to be more public, to give community service, to see all the people in the community, to help out, pass out pancakes and have a good time.”
For some who attended the event, the damp air may have hampered the number of planes, but it didn’t dampen spirits.
“It’s been really fun, the pancakes are really good,” said K.C. Krause, whose grandfather, Duane is in the Rotary Club and is a pilot that comes to the event every year. This year, he and Krause’s grandmother, Helen, were out of town and gave their breakfast tickets to Krause and his family: his wife Beth Christopher Krause and their son Bronko.
“My little boy, Bronko, really has fun and likes the airplanes,” Krause said.
When asked which was his favorite, Bronko’s face lit up.
“The yellow one right there,” he said pointing toward Newton’s plane, with a grin on his face and a plate full of pancakes in front of him.