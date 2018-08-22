This Sunday, dozens of pilots will be flying into the Fremont Municipal Airport—all just dropping in for a quick bite to eat.
The Fremont Rotary Club is hosting its annual fly-in breakfast at the airport—the club’s largest fundraiser of the year—and all proceeds raise money for the club’s youth programming, according to City Administrator and event chair Brian Newton.
You don’t need to be a pilot to attend the event—it usually brings in nearly 1,000 people throughout the day and raises around $5,000 for the Rotary Club, Newton said.
“It’s good for the city and it’s good for Rotary, because we promote the airport,” Newton said. “We’ll get people that fly in from other airports across the state or neighboring states to come in.”
The event will feature a $5 pancake breakfast, courtesy of the Boy Scouts from Troop 104, who will also be performing a skit. There will also be antique cars on display, as well as the hospital helicopter.
In past years, the event has brought in around 30 to 40 planes over a six-hour period.
The event takes place on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets for breakfast are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
“It’s how the Rotary Club finances our activities is through community support and programs and events like this,” Newton said.
Newton, who is a pilot himself, said that it’s common practice for pilots to seek out unique food opportunities.
“It’s just kind of a thing that pilots do,” he said. “They’ll tell you that they’ll fly to get a hundred dollar hamburger or get a free breakfast somewhere.”
The Fremont Rotary Club is part of an international service organization that aims to bring together business and professional leaders to focus on humanitarian service. Fremont’s Rotary Club has been in service since 1919, according to information on its website.
The club supports several area non-profits and organizations including the Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity and more.