Rotary donation helps clients of The Bridge
Rotary donation helps clients of The Bridge

Gift bags of supplies donation

Fremont Rotary Club members are shown in this earlier photograph delivering bags of supplies to The Bridge for families affected by COVID-19. From left are: Kylie Kampschneider of The Bridge, Rotarian Jon Rohlfs, Suzanne Smith of The Bridge, and Rotarians Janell Tessari, Ann Stephens, Mike Thomas and Steve Tellatin.

 Courtesy photo

A Fremont Rotary Club donation has provided bags of supplies for local families.

The Bridge (formerly the Crisis Center) distributed bags to 25 families to help them deal with the aftermath of COVID-19.

Funds for the bags came from the local Rotary Club which matched a $1,500 grant from Rotary International to buy $3,000 worth of supplies.

Supplies include a Tracfone, gas card, local hotel package, gift cards to a local grocery store and other personal items, the group stated in a news release.

Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, expressed appreciation for the donation.

“COVID-19 has increased the number of cases of abuse and sexual assault in many homes,” Smith said. “The supplies can be a big help for family members seeking shelter and basic needs when they find themselves homeless after getting away from their abuser.”

Smith noted something else.

Tammy's memorable stories from January

“With so many services only accessible by phone or online, a cell phone can be a lifeline for someone trying to find help,” Smith said. “We greatly appreciate the bags of supplies the Rotary Club put together — they will help many local families.”

The Bridge is a Fremont-based agency that serves victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Burt and Cuming counties.

Smith said in a January Fremont Tribune article that during the fiscal year 2019-2020, the nonprofit agency saw a 26% increase in the number of new clients and a 30% increase in the number of sexual assaults.

“I think that everything we have done to support ourselves through the pandemic to create isolation, social distancing — to keep us safe — has made it more dangerous for those who are living in homes where abuse is occurring,” Smith said. “It’s made them more vulnerable.”

The Fremont Rotary Club, one of 35,000 clubs from across the world, meets at noon Fridays at Fremont Golf Club and by Zoom. The group’s purpose is to connect people, who work together to solve community problems, provide humanitarian aid and promote goodwill and peace.

More information about Rotary can be found at this website: http://www.rotaryfremont.org/.

