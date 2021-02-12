Rotary donation helps clients of The Bridge

A Fremont Rotary Club donation has provided bags of supplies for local families.

The Bridge (formerly the Crisis Center) distributed bags to 25 families to help them deal with the aftermath of COVID-19.

Funds for the bags came from the local Rotary Club which matched a $1,500 grant from Rotary International to buy $3,000 worth of supplies.

Supplies include a Tracfone, gas card, local hotel package, gift cards to a local grocery store and other personal items, the group stated in a news release.

Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, expressed appreciation for the donation.

“COVID-19 has increased the number of cases of abuse and sexual assault in many homes,” Smith said. “The supplies can be a big help for family members seeking shelter and basic needs when they find themselves homeless after getting away from their abuser.”

Smith noted something else.

“With so many services only accessible by phone or online, a cell phone can be a lifeline for someone trying to find help,” Smith said. “We greatly appreciate the bags of supplies the Rotary Club put together — they will help many local families.”