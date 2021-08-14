Rotary Fly-In Breakfast planned

Besides the breakfast, raffle tickets for Husker home game tickets will be sold at the door. The raffle tickets cost $5 each.

The first winning ticket recipient receives two tickets to the first home game, while the second recipient gets tickets to the second game.

There are tickets for seven games.

Proceeds from the pancake feed and raffle sales go into the Rotary youth fund. The money is used for scholarships each year.

The club generally gives two or three scholarships of $1,000 each to students in Fremont. Typically, two scholarships go to Fremont High School students and one to a graduating senior from Archbishop Bergan High School.

Guidance counselors at the schools provide scholarship information to the students.

A portion of the pancake feed proceeds also benefits the Boy Scout troop.

Besides breakfast, the event includes other opportunities for guests.

Face painting and balloons will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Classic car owners have been invited to display their vehicles at the airport.