Rotary Fly-In Breakfast planned

Gary Bolton remembers the planes.
During sunny weather one year, three replicas of early World War II era planes flew into Fremont. The pilots had flown the single-engine, prop planes to the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast at Fremont Municipal Airport.
“One was red. One was yellow and one was black,” Bolton said, describing the planes. “They did a little formation flying over the airport. They were fun to watch.”
The Fremont Rotary Club is hosting its 2021 Fly-In Breakfast, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at the airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., in Fremont. Cost is $5 per person.
An average of 600 people typically attend the annual breakfast with proceeds used to fund area youth activities, said Bolton, two-time, Rotary club past president.
Breakfast tickets are $5 per person and available from any local Rotarian or by calling 402-212-3963. Tickets also may be purchased at the event. Children ages 5 and under eat for free.
Boy Scout Troop 104 will serve the pancake breakfast, which includes sausage, coffee and juice. Attendees will go through a line to get their breakfast. They are encouraged to maintain a safe distance as they proceed through the line.
“They don’t pick out their own food. It’s served to them,” said Bolton, a breakfast committee member.
Besides the breakfast, raffle tickets for Husker home game tickets will be sold at the door. The raffle tickets cost $5 each.
The first winning ticket recipient receives two tickets to the first home game, while the second recipient gets tickets to the second game.
There are tickets for seven games.
Proceeds from the pancake feed and raffle sales go into the Rotary youth fund. The money is used for scholarships each year.
The club generally gives two or three scholarships of $1,000 each to students in Fremont. Typically, two scholarships go to Fremont High School students and one to a graduating senior from Archbishop Bergan High School.
Guidance counselors at the schools provide scholarship information to the students.
A portion of the pancake feed proceeds also benefits the Boy Scout troop.
Besides breakfast, the event includes other opportunities for guests.
Face painting and balloons will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Classic car owners have been invited to display their vehicles at the airport.
Pilots, who will eat for free, have been invited from Nebraska and Iowa.
“If the weather is good, we could get a number of really cool planes there,” Bolton said.
Bolton believes a medical helicopter will be on site, providing guests a chance to look inside of it.
“They get a chance to get up close with some of these planes that come in. Some of them are open cockpit-type planes that you never get to see up close,” Bolton said.
If the weather is drizzly and windy, pilots might not fly to the event.
But if the weather is nice, quite a few pilots might come in for a landing.
“We get some really cool restorations and replicas that come in and they’re really fun,” Bolton said.