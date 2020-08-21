Rotary Fly-In Breakfast planned

Unlike the old movie title, you might not see trains, but you should see planes and automobiles at the Fremont Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast.
The annual fundraiser will start a half-hour earlier this year and run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The public is invited and admission is free.
Social distancing and other COVID-19-related precautions will be observed.
Boy Scouts will serve a pancake breakfast to attendees at their tables instead of guests going through a buffet line as in past years, said Mike Thomas, who along with Larry Anderson is co-chairman of the event.
The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Cost is $5 for attendees, but children ages 5 and under get the breakfast for free. Tickets for the breakfast are available at the door or from any Rotary member.
About 650 breakfasts were served last year.
“It was one of our largest years,” Thomas said.
Rainbow Trout the Clown will do face painting for children from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The LifeNet Air Medical Services helicopter based at Methodist Fremont Health will be on display at the airport.
Plans are to have some antique cars on display at the airport as well.
Fewer numbers of people may attend this year.
“We’re concerned that the virus is going to affect our attendance,” Thomas said.
Thomas hopes the public will attend.
“It’s a fun get-together for the community,” he said.
Boy Scouts will get a percentage per plate of funds raised through the breakfast and the balance goes to the Rotary, which uses the money to benefit the community.
“The funds for this event are used by the Rotary to fund area youth events and scholarships,” Thomas said.
Rotarians are business professionals and community leaders who meet at noon each Friday at Fremont Golf Club. Weekly meeting programs feature elected officials and other guests who speak on various issues.
The Fremont Rotary Club has been serving the local community since May 1919 and is part of an international organization. The club’s website states that it focuses service efforts on youth, education and community enhancement.
