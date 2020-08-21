Rotary Fly-In Breakfast planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike the old movie title, you might not see trains, but you should see planes and automobiles at the Fremont Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast.

The annual fundraiser will start a half-hour earlier this year and run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The public is invited and admission is free.

Social distancing and other COVID-19-related precautions will be observed.

Boy Scouts will serve a pancake breakfast to attendees at their tables instead of guests going through a buffet line as in past years, said Mike Thomas, who along with Larry Anderson is co-chairman of the event.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Cost is $5 for attendees, but children ages 5 and under get the breakfast for free. Tickets for the breakfast are available at the door or from any Rotary member.

About 650 breakfasts were served last year.

“It was one of our largest years,” Thomas said.

Rainbow Trout the Clown will do face painting for children from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The LifeNet Air Medical Services helicopter based at Methodist Fremont Health will be on display at the airport.