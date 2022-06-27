 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Route announced for Deputy Hermanson's procession from Fremont to Cedar Bluffs

Saunders County Sheriff's Office at Moser Memorial Chapel
The public is encouraged to line the route on Tuesday morning, June 28, as Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy and Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Firefighter Jeff L. Hermanson is escorted from Fremont to Cedar Bluffs.

Hermanson

Hermanson, 45, of Cedar Bluffs was on duty early Wednesday, June 22, when he began feeling ill and drove himself to the Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.

Hermanson walked into the emergency room and let personnel know his symptoms.

“Shortly after that, he collapsed from what we believe was a heart-related issue,” said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.

Hermanson died at about 3:30 a.m.

The escort for Hermanson is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. from Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., in Fremont. The escort will proceed east on 23rd Street to Broad Street, then travel south on Broad Street through Fremont until reaching Nebraska Highway 109 (near Valley View Golf Course).

The procession will then travel west on Highway 109 to Cedar Bluffs, turning north of King Street, then west on Main Street to the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.

The funeral for Herman will begin at 11 a.m. at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., also at the auditorium. Burial will be at a later date in Pohocco Cemetery in rural Fremont.

