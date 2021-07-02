Royal Family Kids Camp fundraiser planned July 11

Katie Tyler is seeing the numbers rise just a little bit.
In 2020, Royal Family Kids Camp hosted 10 young campers during its annual Fremont area program.
Thus far, 13 children are signed up for the 2021 local camp scheduled for Aug. 1-6.
Tyler, who’s the camp director, hopes to have 20 children participate. If that happens, she’ll be looking for additional big camper volunteers.
RFKC provides a camping experience for kids ages 7 to 11 years old, who’ve been abused or neglected and have found themselves in the foster care system.
The camp, which includes a variety of activities, is designed to provide good memories for the campers.
To help the camp, area residents and guests are invited to a pulled pork fundraising meal.
The meal is planned from 5:30-7 p.m. July 11 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, in Fremont. Cost is $2 for kids ages 2-12; $8 for adults; and $20 for families. Besides pulled pork, the meal will include chips, baked beans, cole slaw and a dessert.
RFKC has chapters across the United States and in 12 other countries.
Tyler said most camps didn’t take place last year, but a camp took place in the Fremont area.
“It was great,” Tyler said.
About half of the children graduated from program.
“When they’re 11, it’s their last year,” she said. “Some come in as 11-year-olds, but some of them we’ve had since they were 7-year-olds. It’s kind of sad to see them go.”
Adult volunteers are happy to have had time with the graduates.
“And we can see a change in them from year to year,” Tyler said. “When they first start coming, they’re pretty timid and don’t know what to expect and have probably never been to summer camp.”
Yet after their third or fourth year, they’re helping the younger campers know that camp is a good place and the volunteers are loving people who will take care of them.
Activities for campers this year include: paintball, zip line; the black banana – a giant slippery slide; swimming in a pool; laser tag; bounce houses; a dunk tank; climbing wall; “Everybody’s Birthday Party”; popcorn and snow cones.
Girls (little campers) will be able to get dressed up for a special tea party and they’ll be able to dress their big campers in bling.
Tyler said the camp’s goal is to help kids make positive memories.
“We try to surround them with positive memories and the chance to be a kid,” Tyler said. “We teach them a Bible story and teach them that they’re part of a bigger family that is safe, loving and caring. Hopefully, these memories that they make at camp will help them to get through life, help them deal with their trauma.”
She noted something else: “A life can change with a few positive memories. They can keep going back over those in their mind and know that someone does love them and care for them. That’s our hope.”
Tyler encourages the public to attend the fundraiser.
“The camp is completely free for the kids and it’s all volunteer-run so no one gets paid,” she said. “We need to raise a lot of funds so that we can put on a week of camp. We also have to rent the entire campground so that the kids are safe.”
Those interesting in serving as a camp volunteer may contact Tyler at 402-800-0134.