RTG Medical breaks ground on new $18 million facility east of Fremont

RTG Medical announced it has started to break ground on its new $18 million headquarters east of Fremont.
“This is not only a gem for RTG’s initiatives, but we hope it becomes an example and invitation for additional like-minded facilities in the future for the community,” Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Guenthner said.
The 54,000-square-foot headquarters will be located at Gallery 23 East on the southeast intersection of U.S. Highways 275 and 30. White Lotus Group is the lead developer for the project.
“RTG Medical is arguably one of the fastest-growing companies in Fremont, and an outstanding market and community leader,” White Lotus CEO Arun Agarwal said in a press release. “This catalytic project will help attract and retain talent in both the Fremont and neighboring communities for years to come.”
RTG Medical, which was started in Omaha in 2001, moved to Fremont in 2004. The agency finds medical employees and sends them across the country in areas of need.
The new campus will overlook a lake and include amenities such as an employee wellness center and cafeteria.
Although the groundbreaking wasn’t held in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement brought comment from various public officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“It is exciting for RTG Medical to be able to expand and have their new headquarters,” he said in a video. “It’s just a great example of growing Nebraska.”
Rep Jeff Fortenberry, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea, Greater Fremont Development Council President and CEO Garry Clark and Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman also sent videos of congratulations.
“As the mayor of Fremont over the past 10 years, it’s been extremely exciting to see the growth and development of such a great company and community partner,” Getzschman said.
Guenthner told the Fremont Tribune the agency had outgrown its current space at 1005 E. 23rd St., as it started nearing 100 employees.
“One of the first requirements for the space was that it must be within the Fremont community,” he said. “Fremont not only welcomed us since 2002 as a business to the community, but it invested in us along that journey as well to allow our business to grow and create additional professional jobs within the community.”
With the new location, Guenthner said he’s hoping it will allow RTG to create more than 200 new jobs, as the agency has secured first rights to the adjacent lot to allow for future expansion.
“The new space will help in the obvious ways by creating additional jobs, but it will also act as a recruiting tool,” he said. “It will be the best space healthcare recruiting facility in the Greater Omaha and Fremont areas.”
Although the future of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown, Guenthner said its ripples will have effects that last years into the future as stress and trauma is put on the existing healthcare professional network.
“This facility will create a larger, stronger team to put toward locating and allocating the professionals within the network to the areas of need,” he said. “We will be better able to manage the supply chain, as the solution is not to saturate the country with healthcare professionals, but to move the resource available to the areas of need, whether they be natural, seasonal, or tragedy-based.
The current expected completion date for the new facility is in late spring of 2022, Guenthner said.
“We’ve put a plan together — short of Mother Nature telling us who truly owns the schedule as she did in the spring of 2019,” he said.
Guenthner said RTG hasn’t forgotten the support of the Fremont community, including Getzschman and the city council.
“We’re there because they’ve been there for us, and it wasn’t even an option for us to go elsewhere,” he said. “We’re very happy in the community, and it was our turn to invest back.”
