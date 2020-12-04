RTG Medical breaks ground on new $18 million facility east of Fremont

“It is exciting for RTG Medical to be able to expand and have their new headquarters,” he said in a video. “It’s just a great example of growing Nebraska.”

Rep Jeff Fortenberry, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea, Greater Fremont Development Council President and CEO Garry Clark and Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman also sent videos of congratulations.

“As the mayor of Fremont over the past 10 years, it’s been extremely exciting to see the growth and development of such a great company and community partner,” Getzschman said.

Guenthner told the Fremont Tribune the agency had outgrown its current space at 1005 E. 23rd St., as it started nearing 100 employees.

“One of the first requirements for the space was that it must be within the Fremont community,” he said. “Fremont not only welcomed us since 2002 as a business to the community, but it invested in us along that journey as well to allow our business to grow and create additional professional jobs within the community.”

With the new location, Guenthner said he’s hoping it will allow RTG to create more than 200 new jobs, as the agency has secured first rights to the adjacent lot to allow for future expansion.