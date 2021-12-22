RTG Medical celebrates $300k raised with fifth year of Community Partnership Program

As it celebrates the fifth anniversary of its Community Partnership Program, RTG Medical announced that it had raised more than $300,000 for the community in that time.

“Our community partnership program is second-to-none,” Community Engagement Representative Karna Dam said. “It is the dedication, the financial contributions and the volunteer time that truly make a difference.”

Since the creation of the program, the medical staffing agency has collected employee-driven donations during its annual Day of Thanks.

RTG COO and co-founder Jeremy Guenthner said in a press release that the program was created from a desire to have RTG’s community citizenship reflect its interests through its leadership and employees.

“RTG’s Day of Thanks came from the desire to be hands-on and create a significant impact in those areas closest to our collective hearts,” he said. “The effort is supported by RTG, but is driven, directed and made possible by the financial and volunteer time contributions of RTG employees.”

Through the Community Partnership Program, RTG partners with the Nebraska and Dodge County Humane Societies, Nebraska and Fremont Special Olympics, Folds of Honor and Wreaths Across America, which had its ceremony at Memorial Cemetery on Saturday.

RTG also partners with the Fremont Family YMCA, as it has sponsored the SwimMates program for the last four years. The program provides swimming lessons to first-graders in the area.

Additionally, RTG also launched Nebraska Flyght with the YMCA in October, which allows children from kindergarten to fourth grade to take part in a seven-week basketball program.

As well as donating funding to the organizations, RTG employees have donated their time through volunteerism in the programs that the company supports.

Heading into the next year of the Community Partnership Program, Guenthner said RTG has been able to raise the bar each year with the support it receives from its employees.

“When over 85% of the employees contribute on average over $900 each to the company’s offerings, I think that speaks to the genuineness of that desire throughout the organization,” he said. “Corporate citizenship is important to our values, as is being a corporate culture of family.”

Dam said RTG’s relationship with each of the organizations it assists has grown above just donating funds.

“There is a true sense of commitment to each community partner,” she said.

“We believe in their mission and look forward to helping them continue that mission in the future.”

