RTG Medical celebrating Veterans Day with community flag exchange

With Veterans Day approaching next Thursday, RTG Medical is making sure the Fremont community has a flag to fly.

From 9-10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, the healthcare staffing company will host an American flag exchange at the Education Center, located on the first floor of the First State Bank and Trust building at 1005 E. 23rd St.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done a flag exchange,” said Karna Dam, community engagement representative at RTG. “We’re hoping to potentially make it an annual event for us.”

Participants are asked to park in the south lot and enter through the marked doors. The first 100 people to bring tattered, torn and worn-out American flags will receive a new 3-by-5-foot flag at no cost at all.

“It’s limited to one new flag per household, however if households have multiple flags that they need retired, we will take more than one per household,” Dam said. “So they bring one, and they get to take one.”

All of the flags that are brought to the exchange event will be respectfully retired through a formal ceremony by the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition at a later date.

Since 2001, RTG Medical works to place medical professionals in areas of need around the country. It works with various community partners, including the Fremont Family YMCA, Nebraska and Fremont Special Olympics and Nebraska and Dodge County humane societies.

Through the YMCA, RTG sponsors its SwimMates program for local first-grade students, as well as the Nebraska Flyght Basketball program.

RTG also works with Wreaths Across America, an organization that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations each December.

Additionally, RTG is also a partner of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

As a veteran-owned company, Dam said support of veterans is important to RTG Medical through its partnerships and flag exchange event.

“We really want to be able to just make sure that we are also providing a new opportunity for families to be able to proudly be able to display the American flag,” she said.

