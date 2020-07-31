RTG Medical helps Nebraska Humane Society purchase almost 4,000 pounds of food

Since its partnership with NHS began, RTG has provided more than $27,000 to help care for homeless animals in our communities. As many of its employees have pets themselves, Austin said the partnership was a perfect fit.

“Throughout the year, any way that we can help and contribute and volunteer during events that are actually on when COVID isn’t so prevalent, we are always there to help wherever there is a need,” she said. “So this was just another natural fit for us to help in any way that we could.”

Along with the company’s donations, RTG employees also take part in the shelter’s Walk for the Animals and Dining with Dogs, its dinner event.

“In addition to that, they also do a very large medical supply drive for us, and they bring in many totes of surgical and medical supplies for us each year to help care for our animals, which is fantastic, because our medical portion of our budget is about $2 million,” Roum said. “So we care for more than 24,000 animals a year, and the supplies that they provide are vital to helping us keep our costs down and care for our animals.”

Austin said RTG is always looking for ways to help and get involved with its community partners, which led to the pantry donation.