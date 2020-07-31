RTG Medical helps Nebraska Humane Society purchase almost 4,000 pounds of food

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Kathy Roum said the Nebraska Humane Society has been serving 11% more clients than normal with its Pet Food Pantry.
“Our biggest goal is to keep families together, and that means people and pets,” said Roum, vice president of development for NHS. “So if somebody has lost their job due to COVID, they’re no longer getting a paycheck, we want to make sure that they have the food and supplies they need to be able to keep their pets at home with them.”
RTG Medical of Fremont, who has been a partner of NHS since 2016, made the shelter’s job a little easier with a donation through its community partnership program, also established in 2016.
“Just last year in 2019, RTG donated more than $80,000 to our community partners,” RTG Marketing Coordinator Lianna Austin said. “So we’re always striving to make our community stronger and better in any way that we can.”
With its June donations, NHS was able to provide 3,579 pounds of dry dog food and 586 pounds of dry cat food to give to the public through its pantry, which provides mainly food and kitty litter.
RTG’s community partnership program is an employee-driven effort to support local nonprofits in the Fremont and greater Omaha area. Its other members include the Special Olympics of Nebraska and Fremont, Folds of Honor, Wreaths Across America and the Fremont Family YMCA.
Since its partnership with NHS began, RTG has provided more than $27,000 to help care for homeless animals in our communities. As many of its employees have pets themselves, Austin said the partnership was a perfect fit.
“Throughout the year, any way that we can help and contribute and volunteer during events that are actually on when COVID isn’t so prevalent, we are always there to help wherever there is a need,” she said. “So this was just another natural fit for us to help in any way that we could.”
Along with the company’s donations, RTG employees also take part in the shelter’s Walk for the Animals and Dining with Dogs, its dinner event.
“In addition to that, they also do a very large medical supply drive for us, and they bring in many totes of surgical and medical supplies for us each year to help care for our animals, which is fantastic, because our medical portion of our budget is about $2 million,” Roum said. “So we care for more than 24,000 animals a year, and the supplies that they provide are vital to helping us keep our costs down and care for our animals.”
Austin said RTG is always looking for ways to help and get involved with its community partners, which led to the pantry donation.
“We always get emails from the Nebraska Humane Society on different needs and different ways to help, and this just seemed like a great opportunity to have a direct impact in something in our community and to help not only pets but also people in our community that have that need,” she said.
Although NHS doesn’t have its full numbers for the month of July, Roum said the shelter is continuing to see an uptick in demand for supplies and that she was appreciative of its partnerships.
“About $3.6 million of our $12 million operating budget comes from philanthropy and the generosity of businesses like RTG, from individuals, corporations, foundations,” she said. “Without that support, we simply would not be able to care for the magnitude of animals that we see come through our doors every single year.”
