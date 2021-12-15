RTG Medical hires Craig Wolf as healthcare staffing strategist.

RTG Medical announced last week that Craig Wolf had joined the team as healthcare staffing strategist on Dec. 8.

“RTG couldn’t be more excited to have Craig join our organization,” RTG COO and co-founder Jeremy Guenthner said in a press release. “His leadership and operational style mesh perfectly with RTG’s performance driven, but integrity-based, relationship-based approach and culture.”

Wolf has 27 years of experience and has previously acted as vice president and general manager of Aureus Medical Group and president of FocusOne Solutions in Omaha.

In his previous positions, Wolf said in the release that he was proud of “hiring good people, teaching them the industry and helping them be successful.”

“I am excited to be with RTG Medical because it is currently in a similar position to where Aureus was 15 years ago,” he said. “I am happy to bring my expertise to the business.”

Founded in 2001, RTG provides healthcare staffing services across the country. The company is a five-time Inc. 500 recipient for Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies.

Additionally, RTG plans to move to a new headquarters with 54,000 square feet of recruiting floor in 2022. That same year, the company will launch its managed service provider (MSP) division in the spring.

Guenthner said in the release that RTG prioritizes its employees even with increasing need for healthcare professionals and changes in technology with the everchanging industry.

“People are our greatest asset, whether that be our in-house recruiting team or the healthcare professionals we work with,” he said.

And with Wolf’s addition, Guenthner said he will “complement and further our strategic partnerships and growth objectives going forward.”

RTG Community Engagement Representative Karna Dam told the Fremont Tribune that she was looking forward to Wolf adding to RTG’s momentum.

“His years of experience in the industry and what he has done throughout his career is going to bring a level of excellence and experience to RTG that hands-down will be vital to our growth as we move forward,” she said. “We’re super excited to have him on board.”

