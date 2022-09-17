RTG Medical Ranks Among Inc. 5000 Companies

This year marks the sixth time RTG Medical has been recognized among Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America.

“Sustainability is the key to our success,” said Karna Dam, RTG’s community engagement representative. “Being listed among some of the most innovative and creative businesses in the country is an honor.”

Learning how to be more adaptive to change in a work environment that continues to throw curveballs is one of the criteria Dam believes RTG continues to meet.

“Flexibility and resilience have allowed us to make huge strides in the healthcare staffing industry,” she said. “We strive every day to place the highest quality healthcare professionals in positions across the country where they are able to serve their patients and change lives.”

At a time when healthcare providers are diligently working to provide quality care to their patients, the healthcare staffing industry is working just as hard to assist those facilities in keeping their vacancies filled.

Dam believes it is dedication to its employees and travelers that has helped RTG Medical reach this milestone.

For more than 20 years, RTG Medical has been experiencing significant growth and expansion within the healthcare staffing industry.

In addition to being a six-time Inc. 5000 recipient for Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies, RTG Medical is proud to have been recognized in 2021 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States.

The company is also a three-time honoree of the Baird Holm LLP Best Places to Work in Omaha, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber, as well as two-time recipient of the Excellence in Philanthropy, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Founded in 2001, the company operates under the leadership of President and CEO Charlie Janssen, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Guenthner.

“Any time you are recognized among the Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America, there is a great sense of accomplishment,” Guenthner said. “And there are a few that are fortunate enough to make the list two or maybe three times.”

Guenthner noted on the difficulty companies often experience when it comes to showing the year-to-year growth to remain in that high-performance group.

“Doubling pennies is easier than doubling dollars,” he said. “For RTG, making the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time in over 20 years is pure validation of what the people of our team are and how we do it sustainably and responsibly with culture as the fabric that wraps those efforts together.”

RTG Medical has built a company culture where employees feel like family.

“The foundation of our company culture is based on integrity, commitment to excellence, and always doing what is right,” Dam said. “This truly reflects our core value that people are our only asset.”

In May, RTG moved into its current location at 4611 E. 22nd St., in Fremont.

The larger facility includes such amenities as an on-site gym that allows employees to work out during business hours, a simulated golf course, and an entry-code room for nursing mothers.

There is also a state-of-the-art coffee bar and lunch room.

As a healthcare staffing agency, building relationships with its travelers has allowed RTG Medical to match skill sets to the right positions, according to Dam.

“Our recruiters take the time to get to know their travelers, learning their individual career drivers,” Dam said. “This extra effort allows us to place healthcare professionals in positions where they will find career success.”

Filling jobs only scratches the surface of what RTG Medical does for its travelers as well as the healthcare facilities relying upon the company to fill vacancies. Travelers who work for RTG Medical are often heard commenting on the friendships that develop.

“Each of our travelers has a recruiter who takes care of every detail,” Dam said. “Any issues that a traveler encounters are handled by his or her recruiter. This gives our travelers peace of mind, knowing they have that one individual who is always there for them.”

Daily interaction with those the company partners with and serves is one of the key elements that has allowed RTG Medical to have a positive impact upon the staffing industry.

“This tradition of excellence,” Dam said, “is our company’s daily motivation.”

For more information about RTG Medical and their career opportunities, visit https://rtgmedical.com.