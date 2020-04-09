RTG Medical sees increase in assignments around country for coronavirus

Additionally, states have also allowed retired healthcare professionals to receive a temporary license and have extended the expiration date for licenses as well.

“So the credentialing has been loosened up some,” Janssen said. “They’re obviously not letting someone be an emergency room registered nurse if they don’t have a credential, but they’re making it easier for those people to work.”

Like other companies, Janssen said RTG has planned for absences and working from home, which has made it easy to adjust.

“The technology that’s available now makes it so people can work remotely from home and not really suffer from the production or a standpoint that way and have been able to do that, so I’m really proud of RTG,” he said. “No one predicted a pandemic like this, but having the abilities and the information technology structure, they’re able to do that.”

Janssen said in the medical industry, it’s important to always be on the frontlines, even without the pandemic.