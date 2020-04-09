RTG Medical sees increase in assignments around country for coronavirus

RTG Medical in Fremont has seen an increase in assignments around the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Nick Janssen, director of compliance at RTG, said the agency has seen a 40-45% increase in open jobs in areas like New York and California from six weeks ago.
“The demand is really out there, so that’s a really good number,” he said.
RTG Medical is an agency that works to put nurses and therapists on 13-week assignments around the country to help with medical personnel shortages.
Janssen said RTG has seen an increase in work not only for its current staff, but for its contacts across the country. He said many hospitals have redirected staffing to other areas, like intensive care units.
“It’ been extremely busy, it’s been extremely chaotic, but it doesn’t hold a candle to what these places are actually going through,” Janssen said. “So we’e very happy to help.”
Along with the redirecting of staff, Janssen said it’s also been easier to find jobs as many states have relaxed their licensing requirements.
Most states have said, ‘Hey, as long as you’ve got a valid license in a state, you can work in New York, you can work in California or whatever states have those rules,’” he said. “So our staff is working extremely hard to try to manage all of that, and I think our staff is doing a darn good job at it.”
Additionally, states have also allowed retired healthcare professionals to receive a temporary license and have extended the expiration date for licenses as well.
“So the credentialing has been loosened up some,” Janssen said. “They’re obviously not letting someone be an emergency room registered nurse if they don’t have a credential, but they’re making it easier for those people to work.”
Like other companies, Janssen said RTG has planned for absences and working from home, which has made it easy to adjust.
“The technology that’s available now makes it so people can work remotely from home and not really suffer from the production or a standpoint that way and have been able to do that, so I’m really proud of RTG,” he said. “No one predicted a pandemic like this, but having the abilities and the information technology structure, they’re able to do that.”
Janssen said in the medical industry, it’s important to always be on the frontlines, even without the pandemic.
“There’s going to be a need for quite some time, and we just want to be on the top of our game so that we can be a part of helping people, and that’s what we do,” he said. “We’re in the business of healthcare and getting the right people there to do their job and to maintain the health of the country.”
For Janssen, he said he’s been inspired to see how health professionals have handled the situation and how many are willing to help.
“We have more people looking for jobs and wanting to go into those areas where there’s need,” he said. “It’s truly been amazing how many people have stepped up to the plate and going on the frontlines.”
Those interested in taking an assignment with RTG can call 866-784-2329 or visit rtgmedical.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.