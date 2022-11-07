RTG Medical to host flag exchange on Veterans Day

Veteran-owned RTG Medical will be sponsoring a flag exchange on Veterans Day.

The first 100 people to bring their tattered, torn, and worn-out flag to RTG Medical, 4611 E. 22nd St. in Fremont, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, will receive a new, free 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag sponsored by RTG Medical.

Flags will be limited to one per household and you must bring a flag that is ready to be respectfully retired for exchange. Flags are available on a first come, first served basis. There is no limit to the number of flags that may be brought to be retired.

Those wishing to exchange a flag may also enjoy a cup of coffee and donut along with conversation when they stop by RTG Medical.

All the flags brought for exchange will be given to Dugan Funeral Chapel where they will be honorably retired with fallen veterans.

RTG Medical is a veteran-owned healthcare staffing company that has been placing medical professionals in across the country for over 21 years.