Run Nebraska founder makes goal to run every street in Fremont

For the most part, McBratney said he's a morning runner, as he said the weather and traffic is better at that time of day.

"Now that I'm getting older, I found that actually putting in an easy two-mile run in the evening on top of my morning run, if that's a harder workout, actually helps me feel better the next day," he said. "But I would say 90% of my runs take place probably between 7:30 and 9 in the morning after I drop the kids off at school."

In making his run, McBratney said he usually unintentionally runs by the same spot multiple times as he tries to remember if he's run on that street or not.

"I'm not doing this in the most efficient manner that I could, I'm basically starting every run at my house, which is right in the middle of Fremont," he said. "So there's a lot of redundancy that it does take place there."

With private neighborhoods on his run, McBratney said he usually tries to contact people who live there ahead of time to let him inside.

So far, McBratney said, no one's yelled or pulled a gun on him.