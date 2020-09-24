Run Nebraska founder makes goal to run every street in Fremont

With the pandemic canceling multiple running races, Chris McBratney knew he had to set another goal for himself.
In August, he set out from his home in central Fremont on a Friday morning run with no destination in mind.
"And I ran out to Lake Ventura, where I'd never been before, and I thought, 'Oh, this is kind of cool. Maybe I'll run all over Fremont,'" McBratney said. "And then one thing kind of led to another."
Since then, McBratney has made it his goal to run every street in Fremont, with his boundaries set as Lake Ventura to the west, Johnson Lake to the east, the Platte River to the south and U.S. Highway 275 to the north.
"At the end of the day, I'm doing this more so to keep myself sane and happy and healthy," he said.
In total, McBratney said he estimates the total run to be 160 to 180 miles of street, having run 45 to 65 miles a week since he starting tracking on Aug. 30.
"That was kind of the first day that I started paying attention to my routes and officially monitoring it on a website that can track that sort of thing," he said.
McBratney, who is originally from Kansas City, grew up in Omaha running cross country and track in high school, where he said he was "at best, average."
After taking years off from the sport, he said his wife, Ashley, got him back into running in 2012.
"When she started running, I figured, 'Why not?'" McBratney said. "And I started doing it too, and I really haven't stopped since."
McBratney's love of the sport led to the creation of Run Nebraska, which he founded with his wife, Kurtis and Melissa Slater and Hector Tercero-Suazo in November 2017.
The company, which received a $5,000 grant from Fremont Creative Collective's Pitch It in Fremont! contest in October 2018, develops equipment for timing races, which has been used for events in the Fremont area.
For McBratney's run across the city, he said although he initially planned to have it done at the end of the year, he now estimates his run to end in the middle of October.
Currently, McBratney's focus has been west of Main Street, as he guesses he's run on 80-90% of the streets there.
"I'm also kind of taking into account the, 'If I'm not sure if it's a street, I'm going to run it' approach," he said. "I think I've done most of the alleyways downtown, and I'm going to end up doing all of the lanes through the cemetery, things like that, just in the off-chance that somebody says, 'Hey, this is technically a street.'"
For the most part, McBratney said he's a morning runner, as he said the weather and traffic is better at that time of day.
"Now that I'm getting older, I found that actually putting in an easy two-mile run in the evening on top of my morning run, if that's a harder workout, actually helps me feel better the next day," he said. "But I would say 90% of my runs take place probably between 7:30 and 9 in the morning after I drop the kids off at school."
In making his run, McBratney said he usually unintentionally runs by the same spot multiple times as he tries to remember if he's run on that street or not.
"I'm not doing this in the most efficient manner that I could, I'm basically starting every run at my house, which is right in the middle of Fremont," he said. "So there's a lot of redundancy that it does take place there."
With private neighborhoods on his run, McBratney said he usually tries to contact people who live there ahead of time to let him inside.
So far, McBratney said, no one's yelled or pulled a gun on him.
"So, so far, so good, but I know as soon as I say that, something weird's going to happen," he said. "Which would be part of the journey, so I'm not expecting to come through this without anybody asking, 'What are you doing?'"
McBratney's journey has brought him to places that he usually drives past, not paying attention to.
"I've been running in Fremont since 2012, and there are streets that I'm running on that I've never run down," he said. "And the cool thing about it is that because you're not driving, you’re going at a pace where your brain can kind of register what you're running past and take in different parts of the city or different landmarks, things that you might not have noticed before."
The run has also gotten rid of the monotony of his typical run, McBratney said.
"I usually run west on Linden, hit the Ridge Road Trail and get in a seven-mile run on the same path every single day, whereas this breaks that up quite a bit and makes it a little bit more enjoyable," he said.
After his run finishes, McBratney said he's been exploring the idea of attempting the run, albeit more planned out.
"So I might try to do it actually and see how fast I can do it next time and maybe be a little bit more efficient," he said. "But right now, I'm just kind of in exploring mode and trying to see different parts of our town on foot."
Looking back on his running career since 2012, McBratney said he's come a long way, and he knows that others can too, especially during COVID-19.
"I've seen a lot more people out on the trails running, and if somebody is saying, 'Hey, I can go out there and run that 5k or that half-marathon or that marathon,' or, 'I can go out there and do this fitness-related goal,' then at the end of the day, I think that's pretty cool," he said.
McBratney said he hopes his run can inspire others, and no matter how fast someone runs, a mile is the same for everyone.
"If you explore the city on foot, cool, and if you don't, that's also cool," he said. "Just go do your thing and have a positive influence in your life that can keep you sane and healthy in a really weird time."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.