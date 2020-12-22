Runaway emu returned to owners after wandering near traffic north of Fremont

On Monday, the Dodge County’s Sheriff Office was met with a rather unusual call for the department.

The office received a report of a runaway emu spotted near a highway intersection north of Fremont around 9:30 a.m.

“We do deal with a lot of livestock, so we deal with cows in the road, horses, dogs in the county and things like that,” Deputy Gabrielle Frank said. “But an emu is a first for me.”

The caller reported sighting the large bird near the intersection of U.S. Highways 77 and 30, worried that it would wander into traffic and get hurt.

“I followed it and kept it on the south side of the highway,” Frank said. “It is not a fan of sirens, so I used my siren to keep it on that side.”

Eventually, deputies were able to trap the emu at Western Ag Transport, away from traffic.

“So that was actually pretty comical because we had to go inside and say, ‘Hey, can we keep your gates closed so that we can keep this emu in here?’” Frank said.

After a farm up north said they weren’t missing an animal, Frank said she decided to check with a nearby farm that she had seen house goats.