Runners sought for Cornhusker State Games Torch Run

Registration is open for the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run, including six in-person routes and the option to participate virtually.

Live routes will revolve around some of Nebraska’s favorite June events, including: Heritage Day in Kearney on June 4; West Nebraska All-Star Game in Scottsbluff on June 11; NEBRASKAland DAYS Rodeo on June 16 in North Platte; Laugh-and-a-Half Marathon/Bloomfield Days on June 18 in Norfolk/Bloomfield; Tour de Nebraska on June 24 in Ord and CSG Night at Haymarket Park on June 30 in Lincoln.

Prospective in-person runners may choose from the six routes during registration. Miles will be scheduled according to Nebraska Department of Roads mile marker numbers, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Virtual runners, after registering, may run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county, then post a selfie-photo or -video from their mile(s) on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page within the two-week timeframe assigned to their county.

There is no charge to participate in the torch run, either in-person or virtually, and all runners receive a free shirt. Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com

The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run, sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA), is the annual precursor to the Cornhusker State Games, a multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages/abilities scheduled for July 15-24 in Lincoln, Omaha and several other Nebraska communities.

