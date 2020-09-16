 Skip to main content
Runza Restaurants hosting fundraiser on Sept. 22
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Runza Restaurants will conduct the 3rd annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser. Ten percent of sales from all locations all day will benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza community.

The funds at Fremont’s two Runza Restaurants will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland Backpack Program.

In Runza territory, 1 in 6 children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National. “As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”

