Rural Dodge man dies in tractor roll-over accident

A 23-year-old rural Dodge man died in a farm tractor roll-over accident on Wednesday morning.

Samuel P. Christensen was northbound on County Road 4, south of Dodge, when the accident occurred, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were dispatched at 7:24 a.m. to the scene, which is approximately three-quarters of a mile south of Nebraska Highway 91.

An investigation showed that Christensen was driving a John Deere tractor pulling a baler, when the tractor entered the east ditch of the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest in a farm field.

Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members became concerned when Christensen did not return home when expected. Dodge Fire and Rescue personnel assisted at the scene.

