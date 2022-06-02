 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick featured top story

Rural Dodge man dies in tractor roll-over accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Dodge County Sheriff's Department.jpg

A 23-year-old rural Dodge man died in a farm tractor roll-over accident on Wednesday morning.

Samuel P. Christensen was northbound on County Road 4, south of Dodge, when the accident occurred, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were dispatched at 7:24 a.m. to the scene, which is approximately three-quarters of a mile south of Nebraska Highway 91.

An investigation showed that Christensen was driving a John Deere tractor pulling a baler, when the tractor entered the east ditch of the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest in a farm field.

Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members became concerned when Christensen did not return home when expected. Dodge Fire and Rescue personnel assisted at the scene.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering Paul Marsh

Remembering Paul Marsh

Paul Marsh may have been out of school for years, but when it came to serving the public, he did his homework.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials report 35 percent increase in Monarch butterfly population

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News