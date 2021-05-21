Rural Transportation Program aiming to meet public transit needs of Fremont

"I have to blindfold myself whenever I go outside," she said. "I can't drive, and it's been becoming harder and harder."

In the past, Zens said she utilized the Office on Aging's Car-GO program for seniors before it was shut down due to COVID-19.

"The bus system has stopped, too, because they said people didn't use it," she said. "And then all we were left with was the taxi service, and then they finally stopped."

As she uses an Electronic Benefits Transfer for her groceries, Zens said she has to drive to pick them up. She said she feels like a "burden" having to ask one of her daughters or someone from her church to give her a ride.

"It just makes it hard for a disabled person, because there is absolutely nothing," Zens said. "I've even tried contacting Walmart because they're supposed to deliver, plus they do the EBT with deliveries, but they don't do it in this town."

Zens said she knows others in the Gifford and Stanton Towers who relied on the cab service to get around.

"My daughter, she works as a bartender, so she was telling me about the problems they were having there with people wanting to be responsible," she said. "But how can you be responsible if there's no taxi service or there's no way to get you home?"