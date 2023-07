Keene Memorial Library’s next Out & About Storytime of the summer will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at RVR Bank, 1005 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

Attendees will be able to enjoy stories, songs and information from the local bank.

Everyone is invited at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in July to enjoy storytime at different locations in the Fremont community. There is free entry to all locations.