RWTB branching out to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

When he graduated from high school, James Rosenbach weighed a whopping 112 pounds.

Although nimble, the Fremont teen was picked on by people who were bigger, stronger and maybe even faster. That’s when he made a decision.

“I thought, ‘I need to be able to walk this earth without being picked on or assaulted,’ so I started to take martial arts,” he said.

Decades later, Rosenbach is a 10th degree black belt in mixed martial arts and a black belt in seven different styles. He owns and operates Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in December, teaching the art of self-defense to students of all ages.

Robert Bussey, who started the martial arts school with Rosenbach, said it’s had more than 10,000 students worldwide. Teachers and students have won a multitude of awards in competitions.

Now, the Fremont school is offering Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the Machado style. This type of martial arts involves ground fighting, grappling and submission holds, joint locks and choke holds.

Rosenbach and his other instructors have taught various styles of martial arts throughout the years and continue to do so. They teach mixed martial arts, which is a combination of many styles.

“You can defend yourself with one art, but today’s martial artist has to be a good puncher, good kicker, a good striker – know how to defend themselves if they get taken out and put on the ground and they need to know wristlocks, arm bars and take down,” Rosenbach said, adding, “We do weapons combat also, which you might see in law enforcement or in the military.”

More than 50 students have gone into law enforcement and another 50 into the military.

Most people take martial arts because they want to learn self-defense or because it is fun or they want to compete.

“Parents want their kids to take it for self-discipline, self-control and self-defense,” Rosenbach added.

People like different styles.

“Some people like ground fighting. Some people like upright—kicking and punching, the traditional martial arts. Some people like Hapkido, which is self-defense martial arts,” he said, adding that all are basically self-defense arts.

There are martial arts trends.

“Right now, the ground game is real popular, because you can go compete in uniform or no-uniform competition so a lot of people want to take this,” Rosenbach said.

He again emphasizes the importance of knowing different styles.

“You can’t sell out to one style, because kicking and punching works, boxing works, but if you go to the ground and you don’t know what you’re doing, then you can lose the fight, because you don’t have ground skills,” he said.

At the same time, it’s important to know more than the ground skills.

“Do you want to get on the ground if the guy’s got a gun or a knife? Nope. You want to take care of that before you get down there,” he said. “There’s limitations in everything. What we try to do is teach all the styles that are effective and put them all together so a person can pretty much defend themselves from anything.”

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class, which is for teens and adults, has begun, but people can still sign up by calling 402-721-7294. Kyle Smallfoot is the instructor. He is a certified black belt in Jiu-Jitsu and an MMA fighter.

Smallfoot said he believes the class can help people learn self-defense techniques. He enjoys the class.

“It keeps me younger and I like helping the people advance their skills,” Smallfoot said.

Rosenbach looks to offer a different form of the class as well.

“Sometime this year, we’re going to open up a kids’ version of this,” Rosenbach said. “It’s getting real popular so we’re going to do Jiu-Jitsu for kids.”

Plans are to have another Surviving a Fighting Encounter (S.A.F.E.) free women’s self-defense class in the future.

As in past years, Rosenbach continues to stress that avoidance is the first rule of self-defense.

“Avoid the confrontation if at all possible,” Rosenbach said. “But if somebody starts to grab you or hurt you, then it’s time to take action. We give students the tools to defend themselves and get home to their families.”