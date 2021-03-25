Ryan Siver chosen as new site director as Camp Fontanelle

On April 1, Camp Fontanelle will start operations with its new site director, Ryan Siver.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the experience and getting to know the staff,” he said. “The few connections I’ve already made, they’ve been very welcoming and really have been loving on my family.”
Last September, Trent Meyer announced he would be stepping down as site director after 16 years in the position at the camp, northeast of Fremont in Washington County.
The Rev. Lyle Schoen, chairman of the Camp Fontanelle Site Council, said in a press release he was grateful to the five members of the search committee for their work and deliberation.
“We believe God has guided our journey to this decision and led Ryan to us,” he said in the release. “My conversations with him have given me confidence in the future of our camp.”
Originally from Iowa, Siver started as a camp counselor at Camp Aldersgate in southwest Iowa. Although he had experience camping beforehand, he said this role solidified the experience for them.
In one instance, Siver said he had conversations with several boys at the camp who had been having a hard week. During their talk, he said told them a phrase the director had told him: “At camp, you can be anybody you want to be.”
“Just seeing kids change and be able to really come into kind of a confidence of who they are or who they can be, just that transformation is phenomenal,” he said. “And so that’s kind of what got me into camping full time.”
Siver said he’s enjoyed working with kids and adults at the camps in providing a space to find themselves and teach the next generation of leaders.
“As I became assistant director, director of sites, I’ve been able to help manage the staff and teach them how to lead and how to interact with kids and just passing on that knowledge that I gained through a number of years as a counselor, passing that on to the staff,” he said.
In 2003, Siver moved to New York to work at another Camp Aldersgate, where he met his future wife, Amanda.
“She’s a full-time teacher, and we have just kind of been part of the Methodist camping world for a long time and were kind of looking to come home for me,” he said. “So that’s what got me interested in Camp Fontanelle.”
For the last five years, Siver has served as site director for Skye Farm Camp and Retreat Center in Bolton, New York.
Siver said Camp Fontanelle fit with many of his skills, including working with capital campaigns.
“Most of the camps that I’ve been at I’ve started corn mazes, and so their corn maze in the fall was something that really intrigued me about the site,” he said. “So a bunch of things kind of fit in there, and it felt like God was calling me back to the Midwest and to that position specifically.”
At Camp Fontanelle, Siver said he’s hoping to make experiences for campers even better by recognizing the potential of different areas to create new opportunities.
“I love building relationships with people and really hearing their stories and hearing what they’ve experienced at camp and why they have that love for camp and building bridges,” he said. “Helping campers and parents and staff really helped me understand the culture, but also be able to move into the future and provide that experience to campers for a number of years beyond.”