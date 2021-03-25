Ryan Siver chosen as new site director as Camp Fontanelle

“Just seeing kids change and be able to really come into kind of a confidence of who they are or who they can be, just that transformation is phenomenal,” he said. “And so that’s kind of what got me into camping full time.”

Siver said he’s enjoyed working with kids and adults at the camps in providing a space to find themselves and teach the next generation of leaders.

“As I became assistant director, director of sites, I’ve been able to help manage the staff and teach them how to lead and how to interact with kids and just passing on that knowledge that I gained through a number of years as a counselor, passing that on to the staff,” he said.

In 2003, Siver moved to New York to work at another Camp Aldersgate, where he met his future wife, Amanda.

“She’s a full-time teacher, and we have just kind of been part of the Methodist camping world for a long time and were kind of looking to come home for me,” he said. “So that’s what got me interested in Camp Fontanelle.”

For the last five years, Siver has served as site director for Skye Farm Camp and Retreat Center in Bolton, New York.

Siver said Camp Fontanelle fit with many of his skills, including working with capital campaigns.